The New Gossip Girl Has a Premiere Month and a Mysterious, Unknown Twist

Weitere : "Gossip Girl": Happy Birthday Leighton Meester: E! News Rewind

The new Gossip Girl is officially on its way, with a premiere month and everything.

Showrunner Joshua Safran revealed on Wednesday, April 28th that the series, a sort of reboot, sort of sequel to the beloved 2007 series, will arrive in July. And if you've been thinking that you've heard so much about this new show and yet also so little about this new show, there's a reason for that, according to a new Cosmo feature about the highly anticipated series. Apparently, there's a lot of secrets to be kept, even if the identity of Gossip Girl isn't exactly one of them.

Executive producer Josh Schwartz revealed at a TCA panel long ago (OK, July 2019) that in this iteration, "We're all Gossip Girl now." It's not going to turn out that one dude has been inexplicably acting as the all-knowing gossip queen for the entire series, because, "We are all purveyors of our own social media surveillance state."

In the Cosmo interview, Safran remained vague about what exactly that means in practice.