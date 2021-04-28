The New Gossip Girl Has a Premiere Month and a Mysterious, Unknown Twist

The new Gossip Girl is officially on its way, with a premiere month and everything.
Showrunner Joshua Safran revealed on Wednesday, April 28th that the series, a sort of reboot, sort of sequel to the beloved 2007 series, will arrive in July. And if you've been thinking that you've heard so much about this new show and yet also so little about this new show, there's a reason for that, according to a new Cosmo feature about the highly anticipated series. Apparently, there's a lot of secrets to be kept, even if the identity of Gossip Girl isn't exactly one of them.
Executive producer Josh Schwartz revealed at a TCA panel long ago (OK, July 2019) that in this iteration, "We're all Gossip Girl now." It's not going to turn out that one dude has been inexplicably acting as the all-knowing gossip queen for the entire series, because, "We are all purveyors of our own social media surveillance state."
In the Cosmo interview, Safran remained vague about what exactly that means in practice.
"My hope is that we make it to airing and people don't know," he said. "I would love to see that conversation happen in the context of people having seen it as opposed to talking about something they haven't seen."
The story teases a "twist" that apparently has yet to be uncovered, despite all the paparazzi photos of the cast filming on the streets (and steps) of New York City.
It's possible that that twist also has something to do with the secrecy around the character played by real-life fashion blogger Tavi Gevinson. While nearly all of the other characters have descriptions, hers only has a name that sounds like it would fit better on Riverdale: Kate Keller.
It's not terribly likely that she's actually the cousin of Riverdale's Kevin Keller (played by Casey Cott), but stranger things have happened, so who knows?
As for the rest of this new group of Upper East Siders, there's a little more info to be found. Whitney Peak plays Zoya, the relatable Dan Humphrey-type. Emily Alyn Lind plays the posh Audrey with an athleisure designer for a mother. Audrey is dating Aki (Evan Mock) and she's best friends with influencer Julien (Jordan Alexander).
Thomas Doherty plays the "libertine" and occasionally naked Max, and Eli Brown plays "rich do-gooder and German import" Obie. Zión Moreno plays Luna and Savannah Smith plays Monet, and all of these fabulous-sounding friends are part of the Blair and Serena-esque it-crowd.
The show takes place years after the original Gossip Girl, meaning the events of that show happened in this world, but they don't necessarily affect the story. The only original cast member who's confirmed to return is Kristen Bell as the voice of Gossip Girl herself, though in theory, anyone else (Blake Lively? Leighton Meester? Penn Badgley?) could pop up at any time. One can only dream.
You can get a taste of the new series below!