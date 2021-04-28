The Bachelor's Matt James Reacts to Those Rachael Kirkconnell Reconciliation Rumors

Weitere : Matt James Addresses Recent Bachelor Nation Controversies

Matt James is not about to kiss and tell.

Over the weekend, The Bachelor star was spotted hanging out with ex-girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell in Southern California. The surprise reunion caused fans to wonder if the pair was giving their love story another chance after a dramatic season finale. But in a new interview with E! News, Matt remained coy on where he stands with the 24-year-old graphic designer.

"I'm focused on my training right now," he explained to E! News. "I've got a marathon coming up and a triathlon I'm training for as well. And I'm not pursuing any—I'm not, I'm not…I'm just super focused right now."

At the same time, the 29-year-old reality star understands why Bachelor Nation is curious to know where he stands in the romance department. After all, millions of viewers watched Matt give his final rose to Rachael during The Bachelor finale in March.

"It is what it is," he shared. "You're on a TV show and that's the reality of it. It was a great life experience and I'm really excited about what's next and a lot of impactful things that I'm working [on] in the community."