Sarah Paulson Looks Unrecognizable as Linda Tripp On Set of Impeachment: American Crime Story

Sarah Paulson, is that you?

The 46-year-old actress was almost unrecognizable while playing the late Linda Tripp on the set of Impeachment: American Crime Story in Los Angeles on April 26. Photos show Paulson in character, sporting a brown pantsuit, a white turtleneck, glasses and Tripp's signature blonde hair.

Paulson has given a few peeks at her portrayal before, including on Instagram back in November when she marked the start of principal photography.

The series, which looks back at former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky and his impeachment, features a star-studded cast. In addition to Paulson, FX has confirmed that Beanie Feldstein will portray Lewinsky and that Annaleigh Ashford will play Paula Jones. Deadline has also reported that Clive Owen will play Clinton, Betty Gilpin will portray Ann Coulter, Billy Eichner will play Matt Drudge and Edie Falco will portray former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

This third installment of the American Crime Story franchise is written and executive produced by Sarah Burgess. Paulson also serves as an executive producer alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander and Alexis Martin Woodall.

Paulson appeared in the first season of American Crime Story, which focused on the O.J. Simpson trial, and played Marcia Clark, winning a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her performance.