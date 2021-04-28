Halle Berry Reacts After Fan Pokes Fun at Her 2021 Oscars Look

And the award for best Twitter reaction goes to…
Despite the social media commentary on her new look, Halle Berry is having the last laugh. After Twitter user @troyeIlas posted a video of a fan joking about the bob and bangs Berry debuted at the Oscars, the 54-year-old actress retweeted the clip along with weary and laughing emojis. Needless to say, the social media follower was pretty surprised to see Berry's response and wrote, "OH MY GOD?!?!"
Berry arrived at the 93rd annual Academy Awards on April 25 with her chic chop, gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana gown and stunning Ridano jewels. The star was joined by her musician boyfriend Van Hunt, who became Instagram official with Berry last year.
Later on in the evening, Berry presented the Oscar for production design, which went to Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale for their work in Mank.
Berry took home the trophy in 2002 for her performance in Monster's Ball, becoming the first Black woman to win in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.
Almost two decades later, she is still the only Black woman to win this award.
"I thought Cynthia [Erivo, the star of Harriet] was going to do it last year," Berry told Variety in 2020. "I thought Ruth [Negga, nominated for 2016's Loving] had a really good shot at it, too. I thought there were women that rightfully, arguably, could have, should have. I hoped they would have, but why it hasn't gone that way, I don't have the answer."
The publication noted Berry now feels conflicted about what her Academy Awards win represents. "It's one of my biggest heartbreaks," she continued. "The morning after, I thought, ‘Wow, I was chosen to open a door.' And then, to have no one … I question, ‘Was that an important moment, or was it just an important moment for me?' I wanted to believe it was so much bigger than me. It felt so much bigger than me, mainly because I knew others should have been there before me and they weren't."