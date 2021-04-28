Martin Scorsese's Daughter Asked Him to Identify Feminine Products and the Results Were Delightful

Martin Scorsese might know everything about making Oscar-winning movies, but when it comes to the world of women, he's stumped.

His 21-year-old daughter, Francesca Scorsese, put his knowledge to the test to see how much her dad really knows about feminine products.

On Monday, April 26, she shared the TikTok video "Having my dad guess feminine items pt. 1," which showed her quizzing him on the names of various cosmetic essentials that most women have in their bathrooms at home.

On her Instagram Story, Francesca wrote, "Yes I'm going to get in trouble for posting this," adding, "Sorry dad" on another slide.

First was an eyelash curler, and the 78-year-old filmmaker guessed, "That is a, for your eyes, you know, mascara." Francesca was impressed, exclaiming, "Oh!"

When she showed a picture of a beauty blender, Martin said, "That is a, well, it's some sort of cosmetic thing that you use."