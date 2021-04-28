Paul Wesley Confuses Singer Madison Beer for a Type of Drink in Hilarious Video

Paul Wesley wants his fans to know he's not an aficionado of Midwestern lagers, even if that isn't quite something his supporters have been wondering.
During a recent Instagram Q&A that has since disappeared from his account but was captured by a fan page, the 38-year-old alum of The Vampire Diaries responded to a query from a social media user who wanted to know if Paul likes the singer and influencer Madison Beer.
Unfortunately, Paul doesn't seem to have heard of the 22-year-old performer. This is based on his reply, in which he appeared to think the question—"do u like madison beer"—referred to a type of adult beverage popular in Madison, Wisc.
"Never had that beer," the actor shared, seemingly in earnest. "But, uh, I like beer. I like most beer, although lately I haven't been drinking as much beer because I'm trying to cut it out. You know?"
Paul has yet to address the apparent misinterpretation, and Madison likewise hasn't commented about it on her own social media accounts.
It certainly makes sense that Paul might have been confused, given the state of Wisconsin is known as a hub for breweries, including the Miller Brewing Company. Plus, Milwaukee's pro baseball team is named the Brewers.
Also, it seems reasonable to assume the Tell Me a Story actor may have been expecting fans to ask about his taste in alcoholic refreshment, given that he and former TVD co-star Ian Somerhalder launched their spirits line Brother's Bond Bourbon last year.
Check out the below tweet in order to watch Paul doing his best to answer the question, along with the star struggling to interpret another fan submission referencing Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles' fandom nickname, "Larry."