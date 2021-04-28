Scott Peterson Makes Court Appearance as Re-Sentencing Trial Looms Ahead

Scott Peterson continues to wait to learn his fate after a California Supreme Court ordered a re-sentencing trial last year.

On Tuesday, April 27, Peterson, who is currently being held at San Quentin State Prison, appeared in court virtually for two conference hearings concerning his 2004 murder conviction.

Recall last August, when the California Supreme Court overturned Peterson's death sentence, citing "a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection" that undermined his right to a fair sentencing. According to the ruling, jurors were illegally removed from the jury pool after voicing opposition to the death penalty.

As such, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office was given the choice to pursue the death penalty in a re-sentencing, or allow Peterson to serve life in prison. The Stanislaus County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dave Harris said in October that they would move forward with a retrial of the penalty phase.