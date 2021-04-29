The Talk's Amanda Kloots Shares Her Mother's Day Gift Picks

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mom always seems to know when to give a hug, when to listen and when you need a homemade meal. So when it's time to give her something, there's a lot of pressure to get it right!
Thankfully, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots is here to help.
As a proud parent to 1-year-old son, Elvis, Amanda doesn't imagine her growing boy will be taking a trip to the jewelers, but that's alright. "The perfect Mother's Day gift in my opinion from your child would be anything homemade," she told E! News. "A beautiful card, a poem, a picture or bracelet!"
The TV personality, who recently partnered with Vita Coco, shared what else her ideal holiday would entail. "My dream Mother's Day would be to have my mom here with me," she revealed. "We would wake up and play with Elvis and then we would go to the spa all day and get pampered!" Can we come too?
In addition to handmade goodies and spa treatments, find out what else Amanda recommends in her gift guide below.
Heartfelt by Anthropologie Dried Floral Boxed Card Set
"A hand-written poem could be something she saves for forever," Amanda told E! News. "While it doesn't matter what it's written on, using nice stationery is an extra special touch." Roses are red, violets are blue, we hope you love this gift idea as much as we do.
Vita Coco Boosted Coconut Water Sampler Pack
"Vita Coco Boosted is so refreshing and keeps you energized throughout the day," Amanda told E! News. "Since it's packed with MCT oil, it's a great swap for coffee since it doesn't leave you with the crash or jitters later on in the day. I grab one from my fridge on the way out to tennis, and it has been a great addition to my daily routine!"
Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
"What mom doesn't need a rundown or massage? I'm beat after running around all day—especially if I've done one of my AK!" The Talk co-host shared. "Fitness workouts—and sometimes a massage—is the exact thing I need. Throw in a diffuser for extra relaxation."
Sprout Plantable Colored Pencils
"Your mom would love to 'cash in' a favor," the TV personality said when recommending coupon books. "Vacuum the house, doing the dishes, folding the laundry, one free hug, etc. Instead of just writing it down, use fun colored pens or create designs to show you put some extra thought into it, too."
Still shopping? Check out more Mother's Day picks from Superman star Bristie Tulloch and The OC actress Melinda Clarke.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo