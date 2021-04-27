Proof Stormi Webster Is a Fashionista Just Like Mom Kylie Jenner

Weitere : Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi the "Best Nail Artist"

Stormi Webster is one fly girl.

On Monday, April 26, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share adorable photos of her daughter with Travis Scott. In the new images, which were first shared to Kylie's Instagram story, Stormi, 3, donned a striking yellow and orange puffy jacket covered in lightning bolts. The youngster's outfit was rounded out with a white shirt, leather-looking pants and a small black handbag.

So, it's no wonder that Kylie later shared one of the images on her feed and wrote, "fly girls have more fun."

You can say that again! The stunning ensemble was worn during Kylie and Stormi's "date night" with Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla. And it's safe to say that little Stormi is following in her fashionista mom's footsteps.

As E! News readers well know, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "SICKO MODE" rapper welcomed their daughter back in February 2018. Since then, Kylie has kept fans up to date on all of Stormi's big milestones.