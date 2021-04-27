Why Mark Consuelos Once Threw Kelly Ripa's Wedding Ring Out a Window

Weitere : Mark Consuelos' NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Instagram

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are about to celebrate 25 years of marriage in May, but it hasn't always been smooth sailing.

On the Double Date podcast on April 19, the couple recounted an incident that really tested their relationship shortly after they tied the knot in 1996, when they were about 25 years old. In fact, Mark seemed ready to call it quits and actually chucked her wedding ring out the window.

"When we first got married, I think Mark felt like he rushed into it, and maybe he made a mistake and maybe he was regretting it," Kelly recalled. "And he took my wedding ring and threw it out the window."

She continued, "And then he turned around, and I said, 'I'm still here.' Because I really think he thought in that moment and I would somehow... vanish or evaporate. I was like, 'Now what?'"

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host explained that it didn't faze her, because she knew exactly how Mark was feeling: "I think it was, like, that moment of 'Oh my gosh, she is still here and I just did that horrible thing and she's still here. She doesn't really seem that rattled.'"