We Can Tell You How to Get to Sesame Street—& Even More Secrets About the Beloved Show

Guess what? We can finally tell you how to get to Sesame Street.

After more than 50 years on air, the iconic children's series is still one of the most beloved TV shows—by children and adults.

After debuting in 1969, Sesame Street made household names out of Jim Henson's beloved Muppets such as Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster and more. Plus, it helped educate children about letters, numbers and, over time, more serious subject matters, like death, divorce and drug addiction.

All these years (and more than 4,500 episodes!) later, the show is as popular as ever, with a reported 100 percent brand recognition globally, airing in 180 countries.

But did you know one state actually banned the series, which moved from PBS to HBO in 2015? And that two Muppets were retired after sparking controversy? Oh, and that Kermit the Frog actually exited the show after just one season?