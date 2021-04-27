Lizzo Teases More Details From Her Private Instagram Conversation With Chris Evans

Weitere : Chris Evans Has the Perfect Response to Lizzo's Drunk DM

Lizzo continues to bless fans with "good as hell" content.

A week after the Grammy winner revealed she slid into Chris Evans' DMs—and had the screenshots to prove it—she is spilling even more tea about what transpired after she made the first move.

Not only did the Avengers: Endgame actor respond to her cheeky messages, but it appears they had a full-on conversation.

How are we so sure, you ask? On Saturday, April 24, the "Juice" singer took to TikTok to update her followers on the content they so desperately desired: Details of her and Chris' private messages.

In the short clip, the 33-year-old star flashed a screenshot of their DMs that seemingly showed a handful of their messages.

"No shame in a drunk DM god knows I've done worse on this app lol," the Knives Out star responded, to which she replied, "Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I'm glad you know I exist now."