JoJo Siwa Breaks Down in Tears Over the "Reality of Long Distance" With Girlfriend Kylie

Weitere : JoJo Siwa "Couldn't Sleep for Days" After Coming Out

JoJo Siwa loves her girlfriend "to infinity and beyond," but their long distance relationship is proving to be difficult for the young couple.

JoJo, 17, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 26, with her eyes full of tears as she explained that she had to say goodbye to her girlfriend of nearly five months, Kylie Prew, after one of their trips.

The Dance Moms alum posted a tearful selfie and wrote, "I. Don't. Like. Saying. Goodbye." After fans worried the pair had broken up, JoJo cleared things up with a series of heartbreaking videos.

"You guys are confused on why I was crying on my last Story," she began. "Nothing happened. We just are long distance and we had to say goodbye today and I'm sad."

She said her emotional reaction isn't anything new: "It happens every time we say goodbye, and I wish we didn't have to ever. But we do. And it just makes the [times] when we get to say hi to each other even more special."