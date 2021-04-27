Justin Bieber Accused of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Dreadlocks

Weitere : Go Inside Justin Bieber's Luxurious Tour Bus

Justin Bieber is facing accusations of cultural appropriation after he shared photos of himself sporting dreadlocks.

The singer debuted the look in a picture shared to Instagram on Sunday, April 25. The next day, Justin shared another photo of himself in a checkered shirt and a pink pearl necklace.

After Justin shared the photos, fans voiced disapproval of the hairstyle, with one Instagram user writing, "This is not it Justin."

Another person remarked on Twitter, "so @scooterbraun you and your client @justinbieber post BLM for days and talking about being an ally or educating y'all's selves but turn around to do this foolery very performative i'm sick of y'all."

Dreads, also known as locs, are historically worn by members of the Black community, who have faced discrimination for the hairstyle.

And this isn't the first time Justin has been called out for wearing locs.

In 2016, Justin faced heavy criticism for wearing his hair in dreadlocks at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Shortly after, he shaved his hair down to remove the dreads, but not without issuing a statement.