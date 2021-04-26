Jana Kramer Accuses Mike Caussin of "Adultery" in Bombshell Divorce Filing

Jana Kramer's petition to divorce Mike Caussin reveals new details about her decision to leave her husband after six years of marriage.
In the divorce filing obtained by E! News on Monday, April 26, the 37-year-old country singer lists her reason for separating from the former football player as "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."
Additionally, the documents reveal Jana and Mike entered a post nuptial agreement, and she wishes to share custody of their two children, Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2. She also asks for Mike to pay alimony and cover the cost of of her legal fees.
Their date of separation is listed as Tuesday, April 20, one day prior to Jana's divorce announcement in which she wrote that she couldn't "fight any longer."
"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote on social media. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"
At the time, a source close to Jana told E! News, "Mike broke her trust yet again. He had so many chances to make this right and she tried and tried, but she was really left with no choice."
News of their breakup came as a shock to those close to the pair, according to a source who spoke exclusively to E! News last week.
"Although Jana and Mike have been very public with their ups and downs, friends were still surprised by the split news," the source shares. "They worked so hard to make it work and care about their kids deeply."
And though Jana hinted that she left Mike because of infidelity, the source said, "Jana isn't ready to talk" about the details of their split just yet.
Hours ago, the One Tree Hill alum gave some insight on how she's coping with their split. She shared multiple inspirational quotes to her Instagram Story, including one that read, "Not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path."
E! News reached out to Jana and Mike for comment.