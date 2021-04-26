Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Domestic Violence Arrest

Weitere : Vinny & Ronnie on Who's Going to Jail on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation"

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says he's learning who his "real friends" are after being arrested on on suspicion of intimate partner violence last Thursday, April 22.

The Jersey Shore star took to his Instagram Story on Monday, April 26 to publicly address his stint in jail for the first time and to thank those who continue to support him.

"I take all experiences as lessons," he wrote. "You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than you see who doesn't [sic]! But I guess they call it the weeding process."

The 35-year-old reality TV star continued, "Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me!"

Additionally, Ronnie's girlfriend Saffire Matos spoke out about her partner's arrest in a statement shared to her Instagram Story.