Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Domestic Violence Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says he's learning who his "real friends" are after being arrested on on suspicion of intimate partner violence last Thursday, April 22.
The Jersey Shore star took to his Instagram Story on Monday, April 26 to publicly address his stint in jail for the first time and to thank those who continue to support him.
"I take all experiences as lessons," he wrote. "You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than you see who doesn't [sic]! But I guess they call it the weeding process."
The 35-year-old reality TV star continued, "Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me!"
Additionally, Ronnie's girlfriend Saffire Matos spoke out about her partner's arrest in a statement shared to her Instagram Story.
"Ronnie and I are fine there is a lot of misleading information floating around out there," Saffire stated. "With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts. I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention."
She added, "Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don't believe everything you hear or read online. I'd appreciate privacy please. Thanks for all your support."
Last Thursday, Ronnie was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department on charges of intimate partner violence with injury. He was released on $100,000 bail the following day.
At the time, Ronnie's attorney said in a statement to E! News, "We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time."
Police have not released the identity of the victim. A source close to Ronnie told E! News that his ex, Jen Harley, was not involved in the incident.
Jen has since picked up her and Ronnie's 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro, who was in her father's care at the time of his arrest.