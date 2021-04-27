See Tiffany Moon Confront Brandi Redmond in Shocking RHOD Trailer

The Real Housewives of Dallas proves once again that Texans know how to turn up the heat—but this time with some teachable moments.
In the dramatic sneak peek at the season five reunion, Kameron Westcott comes with receipts as she introduces a pink briefcase. "I am prepared," Kameron states, as host Andy Cohen dubs her "Elle Woods goes to court."
A tearful Kary Whittingham's marriage seems to be on the line, but that doesn't stop D'Andra Simmons' from accusing her of being a bully.
Speaking of butting heads, D'Andra later turns her attention to co-star Stephanie Hollman.
"Stephanie, I'm not you," D'Andra jabs. "I'm not milk toast, I'm not a doormat."
Stephanie counters, "You know what I am? A good friend."
Yet, it's newcomer Tiffany Moon who steals the show. After telling host Andy that "everything in life has an Excel spreadsheet, including husbands," the doctor slams both Kameron and Brandi Redmond with some truth.
"Thank you for explaining my culture to me," Tiffany claps back to Kameron's comments.
"I'm not talking about your culture, Tiffany." Kameron clarifies. "I was talking about food."
"Food is part of my culture," Tiffany emphasizes.
Tiffany also addresses the season-long scandal surrounding Brandi's resurfaced racially-insensitive social media video. Tiffany previously told E! News that while the video "had nothing to do" with her, she still "felt responsible to address Brandi for it" as a "teachable" moment.
"For me, it brought back so many memories of being picked on when I was little and for her because she was so sorry and she didn't know the extent to which her words could hurt people," Tiffany told E! at the time. "So after we let the dust settle from that conversation I think then we were able to sort of move our friendship forward."
Perhaps their friendship isn't in the best place now, though. Brandi admitted to feeling "guarded" around Tiffany following their conversation, and by the looks of this trailer, it seems Tiffany isn't having it.
"I don't know what part of you felt like you weren't being yourself," Tiffany confronts Brandi via videochat. "You brought a blow up doll with a large phallic object."
There was one appendage that Brandi is less enthused to talk about: her marriage. The redhead begins to cry in the clip after it was mentioned that her husband was spotted in a club with another woman only weeks after Brandi gave birth to their fourth child.
Between the real talk, tears and props, Tiffany sums up the dramatic reunion best. "We just can't make this s––t up," she smiles. No, we certainly can't!
Catch the dramatic first look at the RHOD reunion above.
The Real Housewives of Dallas season finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. Part one of the reunion airs on Tuesday, May 4 at 10:30p.m. and part two airs Tuesday, May 11 at 10:00 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)