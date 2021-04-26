Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht Tease Dani's Pregnancy in the Dramatic Midseason Trailer?

Weitere : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Baby on the brain?

On Monday, April 26, Bravo released the dramatic midseason trailer for season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. While the just-released footage promised plenty of crew drama, including the ongoing love triangle between Gary King, Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba, it was Dani Soares' baby wish that caught our attention.

As Below Deck fans well know, Dani's fling with deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux has just started to heat up on the show. And, from what Dani declared in the new trailer below, she was open to taking things to the next level.

"The more I get to know you, I like you more," she told Jean-Luc. "Let's have sex tonight. And if I get pregnant, that's God's will."

Yet, it wasn't Jean-Luc who Dani brought into a guest cabin to hook up with. Instead, the stewardess asked Alli to "lick my vagina."

This trailer couldn't have been better timed as, on Sunday, April 25, Dani took to Instagram to share that she is pregnant with her first child.