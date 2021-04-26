You Might've Missed Brad Pitt's Shout-Out to Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2021 Oscars

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt presented at the 2021 Oscars.
Before announcing the winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category, the 57-year-old actor shared how the nominees fell in love with movies at an early age.
For Yuh-Jung Youn, Pitt said, this passion for film developed by watching performances by actresses like Maggie Smith and directing by Robert Altman and Mike Leigh. And for Maria Bakalova, he added, it began after seeing Marilyn Monroe on the big screen. Pitt also shared stories of how Olivia Colman watched The Sound of Music and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as a child, and how Glenn Close fell in love with classic Disney movies.
But it was his shout-out to Leonardo DiCaprio during his tale about Amanda Seyfried that really caught viewers' attention. "For Amanda Seyfried, it was the film version of Romeo + Juliet—the Leo version," Pitt said before adding, "Amanda, me too."
As fans are well aware, DiCaprio starred in the 1996 Romeo + Juliet and acted alongside Pitt in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood decades later. The Moneyball alum won his first acting Oscar for his supporting role in the film and mentioned his co-star during his acceptance speech—telling him, "Leo, I'll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view's fantastic."
This year, however, it was Youn's turn to take home the trophy. As she accepted the award for her performance in Minari, the 73-year-old star playfully teased Pitt. "Mr. Brad Pitt, finally," she joked. "Where were you while we were filming in Tulsa?"
The introduction was a long time coming as Pitt was one of the executive producers of the film along with the movie's lead actor Steven Yeun. Youn said she was "very honored" to meet Pitt, and it looks like he was happy to make her acquaintance, as well.
If their backstage picture together is any indication, hopefully it's the start of a beautiful friendship.