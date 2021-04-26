2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners
2021 OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Selena Gomez Shows Off New Platinum Blonde Hair While Out for Dinner in Malibu

During a night out on the town, Selena Gomez flaunted her new blonde hairdo. Scroll on for more details on the sighting.

von Kisha Forde Apr 26, 2021 16:33Tags
Selena GomezHaarePromis
Weitere: Selena Gomez Is Back to Blonde!

Blondes are supposed to have more fun, right?

While out in Malibu, Calif. on April 25, Selena Gomez was seen showing off her new platinum blonde tresses—a color that has had everyone buzzing since she debuted the 'do just a few days ago on April 23.

The star was spotted while meeting for dinner with friends at Nobu. One of her pals, Anna Collins also posted a cute picture of Selena in her Instagram Story with the caption, "Fresh blow out skin on ten ooooooh she ready."

Even that photo will make you blink twice—that is, if you haven't been doing just that already.

The last time we've seen the "Same Old Love" singer go blonde was almost four years ago, when she dyed her hair "Nirvana blonde," as she described it. With her new look front and center, Selena first added to a pic to her Rare Beauty Instagram page, sending her fans into a frenzy since they simply can't get enough of the young star's welcomed new do.

foto
Selena Gomez's Best Looks

Selena's hair stylists and colorists, Nine Zero One salon's Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, previously stated that the star usually keeps it natural, but opted this time around for a huge change. "The entire process took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach and eight hours of hair magic!" they shared in a statement to E! News. "Definitely worth it! Her hair looks and feels amazing!"

Top Stories

1

TMI? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Exchange Biting Comments

2

Glenn Close's "Da Butt" Dance Is the Only 2021 Oscars GIF That Matters

3

Amelia Hamlin Reveals An Adorable Nickname for Scott Disick's Daughter

Selena has a lot more to celebrate in addition to her head-turning look. The actress took to Instagram to tease an announcement of her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, being renewed for season three.

GAMR/RACHPOOT / BACKGRID

We can't wait to see Selena chef it up with her new locks in tow!

Top Stories

1

TMI? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Exchange Biting Comments

2

Glenn Close's "Da Butt" Dance Is the Only 2021 Oscars GIF That Matters

3

Amelia Hamlin Reveals An Adorable Nickname for Scott Disick's Daughter

4

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged to Zach Davis

5

Why Best Actor Winner Anthony Hopkins Skipped the 2021 Oscars