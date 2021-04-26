Olivia Rodrigo Reflects On Lonely Experience As a Disney Star

Weitere : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Olivia Rodrigo has taken over the world with her hit song "Drivers License," but it seems this former child star didn't always want to go full throttle.

In just a few short months, Rodrigo has been referenced in a Saturday Night Live sketch with Regé-Jean Page, praised by Taylor Swift and rumored to be at the center of a Disney+ love triangle with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett and Girl Meets World actress Sabrina Carpenter. While it may appear Rodrigo rose to fame seemingly overnight, at just 18 years old, she's already been in Hollywood for close to a decade—and that early fame came with some unexpected tradeoffs.

Rodrigo broke her silence on stardom in the May 2021 cover story for ELLE. The singer-songwriter cites The Clash, Smashing Pumpkins and No Doubt among her childhood musical inspirations. "I've always had that in my head: The point of music is to move you," Rodrigo explained of her tendency toward emotional music. "There's something so powerful in being vulnerable and open, like, ‘This is my life, and I'm f––king sad.' Or, ‘I'm insecure. That's what makes songwriting so special."