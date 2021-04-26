Fans Outraged Over Naya Rivera, Jessica Walter and More Stars Being Left Out of Oscars In Memoriam

Fans have some questions about the "In Memoriam" segment of the 2021 Oscars.

After the Academy paid tribute to members who passed away this past year, several viewers took to social media to ask about the omission of a number of late stars. For instance, many followers pointed out that Glee actress Naya Rivera, who was also left out of the Grammys In Memoriam, was not included.

"Naya Rivera was left out of the In Memoriam by the @TheAcademy now too," one social media user tweeted. "Naya deserves better, and we will remember her forever. #Oscars."

Other viewers noticed that Arrested Development star Jessica Walter wasn't remembered in the tribute, either. As a follower noted, "Jessica Walter was omitted from the In Memoriam montage at the #Oscars. I am outraged."

In addition, some fans noted Adam Schlesinger, who was nominated for Best Original Score for That Thing You Do! in 1997, wasn't featured in the In Memoriam. "I know every year they miss some people in the In Memoriam," one follower tweeted, "but not including Adam Schlesinger is a REALLY big miss. #Oscars."

While both Walter and Schlesinger were included on the Oscars In Memoriam website, Rivera was not at the time of this writing.