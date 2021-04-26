Grimes Fiercely Defends Elon Musk From Critics Amid Claim He Is Destroying "the Planet and Humanity"

Grimes has her man's back.
That man, as fans well know, is Elon Musk. The couple has been dating since 2018 and welcomed their first child together in May 2020. In a unique sequence of events, the Canadian singer-songwriter was busy sharing a video of herself sword dancing to The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" in a April 25 TikTok post when she faced critical questions about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO in the comment section.
"GRIMESSS. HOW ARE YOU DOING THIS AND ACTIVLEY [sic] SLEEP1NG WITH THE MAN WHO LOTERALLY [sic] DESTROY THE PLANET AND HUMANITY," one critic asked in a comment.
"How is he doing these things?" Grimes responded. "His whole career is about making travel/house power etc sustainable and green. It's worth a deep dive."
Another viewer added, "Bestie can you confirm he's not a men's rights activist? Some people online have been saying that & I'm concerned." Grimes answered back, "He's not. Def he's been very immature at points on Twitter but for ex the president of spaceX is a woman, as is his right hand at Neuralink etc."
The back-and-forth continued for Grimes as she replied to another comment asking for her to tell Musk to end world hunger. "Ppl keep asking this," Grimes replied, "but just throwing $ doesn't solve it. He's trying to focus on the issues he knows he can solve and they r real essential issues."
And, when another commenter asked Grimes "who r u trying to convince," she quipped back, "I don't need to convince anyone haha. I accept this discourse. I'm just rly close to it so sum times [sic] I try to correct the misconceptions haha."
The pair is no stranger to making headlines. Back in May 2020, they sparked a flurry of confusion when they revealed their son's name: X Æ A-12 Musk. The name has since been slightly changed to X AE A-XII. And, if like us, you're still having trouble pronouncing it nearly a year later, there's always Grimes' nickname for the youngster, "Little X."
As for Elon, the billionaire will be taking time away from his usual work to—drum roll please—host Saturday Night Live on May 8 along with musical guest Miley Cyrus.