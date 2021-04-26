Grimes Fiercely Defends Elon Musk From Critics Amid Claim He Is Destroying "the Planet and Humanity"

Grimes has her man's back.

That man, as fans well know, is Elon Musk. The couple has been dating since 2018 and welcomed their first child together in May 2020. In a unique sequence of events, the Canadian singer-songwriter was busy sharing a video of herself sword dancing to The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" in a April 25 TikTok post when she faced critical questions about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO in the comment section.

"GRIMESSS. HOW ARE YOU DOING THIS AND ACTIVLEY [sic] SLEEP1NG WITH THE MAN WHO LOTERALLY [sic] DESTROY THE PLANET AND HUMANITY," one critic asked in a comment.

"How is he doing these things?" Grimes responded. "His whole career is about making travel/house power etc sustainable and green. It's worth a deep dive."

Another viewer added, "Bestie can you confirm he's not a men's rights activist? Some people online have been saying that & I'm concerned." Grimes answered back, "He's not. Def he's been very immature at points on Twitter but for ex the president of spaceX is a woman, as is his right hand at Neuralink etc."