The Complete List of Winners
Anthony Hopkins Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Belated Oscars Speech

Anthony Hopkins took to Instagram to pay tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman in a belated Best Actor acceptance speech. Scroll on to watch’s the actor’s message.

Actor Anthony Hopkins was stunned to learn he won the Academy Award for Best Actor during the 2021 Oscars.

The internet immediately began buzzing after the announcement, as many fans and viewers tuned in with the expectation of the award going posthumously to Chadwick Boseman for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

"At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award," the legendary actor stated in a video uploaded to his Instagram. "I really didn't. I'm very grateful to the Academy, and thank you." 

He then took the time to acknowledge the late star he was up against, stating, "I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you."

Hopkins, who won for his role in the film The Father, recorded his acceptance speech for the award from his location in Wales since he could not attend the festivities in person.

Oscars 2021: Candid Moments

For the first time in Oscars history, the category for Best Actor was the last segment to conclude the show, with the categories of Best Picture and Best Actress immediately proceeding it. Because of this arrangement, audiences presumably expected the award to be given to Boseman posthumously, who passed away in August 2020 of colon cancer at the age of 43.

Boseman's portrayal of the role earned him a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics Choice Award, among other accolades. The Oscar nomination was the late actor's first.

For his win, 83-year-old Hopkins makes history as the oldest actor to receive the coveted trophy. This is the star's second time winning an Academy Award for Best Actor, with the first being for his starring role in the 1991 film, The Silence of the Lambs.

Watch E! Live from the Red Carpet: Oscars 2021 Sunday at 11pm, and then catch a repeat airing on Monday at 9:55pm.

