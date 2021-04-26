2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners
From Silly Faces to a Nintendo Switch: See All of the Candid Moments at the 2021 Oscars

What would an award show be without all the candids? See all the moments you might have missed from the 2021 Oscars with E!'s gallery here!

At the Oscars, we're always grateful for cameras. 

Because they capture the moments even the show sometimes misses. For the 93rd iteration of the Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25, that was still the case as photographers documented everything unfolding on the red carpet, from stars dressed to the nines in between poses to Minari's 9-year-old Alan Kim passing the time with a Nintendo Switch break. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, some famous faces were spotted catching up after months apart while others were basking in the joy of their life-changing Oscar victory. 

Fortunately, it was all chronicled in pictures—and now they all need to be framed. As you catch up on Hollywood's biggest night—the big wins, the history-making milestones, the dazzling fashionGlenn Close dancing to "Da Butt," Daniel Kaluuya mentioning his parents having sex in his Oscars speech—don't miss out on all of the candid moments you might have missed throughout the show. 

2021 Oscars: Biggest Jaw-Droppers

All you have to do is just keep scrolling!

Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S.
Halle Berry

Hi, Halle!

AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool
Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher

Borat was looking quite dapper on Oscar Sunday with a little help from his ultra glamorous wife. 

Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S.
Laura Dern

Now we'll forever be wishing for someone to look at us this way. 

Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S.
Leslie Odom Jr.

It's only fitting that a two-time Oscar nominee drip in gold on the Academy Awards red carpet. 

ABC/AMPAS
Emerald Fennell

Talk about a magical Oscar moment!

ABC/AMPAS
Maria Bakalova

We might not have kings and queens in the United States, but on Oscars Sunday, the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star was dressed like Oscar royalty. 

Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S.
Paul Raci

Behold: a true Oscar rock star. 

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Regina King & Andra Day

Spotted: Two Hollywood queens catching up on the Oscars red carpet. 

Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S.
Amanda Seyfried

Siri, play "The Lady in Red."

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
Martin Desmond Roe & Travon Free

The best accessory for matching looks? Matching Oscars. 

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya

If you didn't know, that's Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya

Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images
Olivia Colman

Even The Crown's queen can serve up some silly faces. 

ABC
Alan Kim

An Oscar is great and all, but have you tried a Nintendo Switch? 

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
H.E.R.

There's nothing blue about H.E.R. with her first Oscar. 

Matt Sayles / A.M.P.A.S.
Riz Ahmed & Fatima Farheen Mirza

The award for Most Fabulous Newlyweds goes to...

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
Yuh-Jung Youn, Daniel Kaluuya & Frances McDormand

This photo of the three Oscar winners deserves a frame. 

ABC/AMPAS
Chloé Zhao

The Nomadland director, writer, editor and co-producer was clearly happy to take home her first Oscar statue. 

