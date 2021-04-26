All the History-Making Moments at the 2021 Oscars

Weitere : Oscars 2021: Must-See Moments

That's a wrap on the 2021 Oscars.

After being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 93rd annual Academy Awards took place at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 25—and what a night it was. From the red carpet fashion to the star-studded ceremony (and all the viral moments in between), the event had it all.

In terms of the awards, Nomadland was the big winner of the night. Not only was the film named Best Picture, but Frances McDormand also won Best Actress in a Leading Role. In addition, Chloé Zhao won Best Director, making her the second woman and the first woman of color to receive the honor.

In fact, there were several history-making moments throughout the night. For instance, Yuh-Jung Youn became the first Korean actress to win an acting Oscar after she took home the trophy for her supporting role in Minari. Furthermore, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first Black women to win Best Makeup and Hairstyling for their work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.