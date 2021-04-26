2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners
All the History-Making Moments at the 2021 Oscars

Nomadland's Chloé Zhao, Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennel and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom's Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson all made history at the 2021 Oscars.

That's a wrap on the 2021 Oscars.

After being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 93rd annual Academy Awards took place at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 25—and what a night it was. From the red carpet fashion to the star-studded ceremony (and all the viral moments in between), the event had it all.

In terms of the awards, Nomadland was the big winner of the night. Not only was the film named Best Picture, but Frances McDormand also won Best Actress in a Leading Role. In addition, Chloé Zhao won Best Director, making her the second woman and the first woman of color to receive the honor.

In fact, there were several history-making moments throughout the night. For instance, Yuh-Jung Youn became the first Korean actress to win an acting Oscar after she took home the trophy for her supporting role in Minari. Furthermore, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first Black women to win Best Makeup and Hairstyling for their work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

foto
2021 Oscars: Biggest Jaw-Droppers

To see more history-making moments, scroll on.

Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Emerald Fennell Wins Best Original Screenplay Oscar

Emerald Fennell took home the gold in the Best Original Screenplay category for her writing of Promising Young Woman, making her the first female filmmaker to win the award since Diablo Cody received the honor in 2008 for her writing of Juno.

ABC
Mia Neal & Jamika Wilson Take Home the Trophy for Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Mia NealJamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera won in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category for their work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Neal and Wilson are the first Black women to win the award. 

ABC
Yuh-Jung Youn Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Yuh-Jung Youn received an Academy Award for her supporting role in Minari, becoming the first Korean actress to win an acting Oscar.

 

ABC/AMPAS
Chloé Zhao Named Best Director

Chloé Zhao was named Best Director at the 93rd annual Academy Awards, becoming the first woman of color and the second woman to win the Oscar. Kathryn Bigelow is the first woman to win in this category, taking home the trophy in 2009 for her directing of The Hurt Locker.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DGA
Ann Roth Wins Best Costume Design

Ann Roth won in the Best Costume Design category for her work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 89-year-old designer is tied with James Ivory as the oldest Oscar winner. 

Walt Disney Studios/Moviestore/Shutterstock
Soul Receives Best Animated Feature Film Honor

According to NPRSoul, which took home the prize for Best Animated Feature Film, is the only movie to win in this category without playing in U.S. theaters. The Pixar picture was released to Disney+.

