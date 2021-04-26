2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners
2021 OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged to Zach Davis: See Her Diamond Ring

While celebrating her baby shower, Teen Mom OG's Cheyenne Floyd received a surprise proposal from Zach Davis.

von Mike Vulpo Apr 26, 2021 01:37Tags
Reality TVVerlobungPaareRingePromis
Weitere: E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

This baby shower wasn't complete without some bling.

On Sunday, April 25, Cheyenne Floyd thought she was going to celebrate the arrival of her first child with Zach Davis during a family-friendly baby shower. But as it turns out, her boyfriend had even bigger plans. According to several attendees who posted on social media, Zach decided to celebrate with a perfect proposal.

"Turned my players card in!" he joked on Instagram Stories when debuting his engagement ring for Cheyenne. "That's a bitcoin."

Cheyenne added, "Speechless... We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever. Thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!"

 While details about the proposal appear to be top secret for now, Instagram posts show cameras were rolling suggesting Teen Mom OG may feature the romantic moment in an upcoming episode.

Fans of the MTV series likely won't be surprised about the couple's next big step in their relationship. After all, Cheyenne previously admitted that the topic of marriage has been discussed.

foto
Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

"It's definitely a conversation," the Rage Against Ry founder told E! News back in January. "I just think with COVID and stuff, it puts it on hold. When we do get married, we want to have a big wedding and we can't do that right now of course.  We don't want to have any limitations for what we want to do. It's an ongoing conversation but one for the future."

Top Stories

1

University of Kentucky Basketball Star Terrence Clarke Dead at 19

2

Glenn Close's "Da Butt" Dance Is the Only 2021 Oscars GIF That Matters

3
Update

Oscars 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Throughout the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, fans have also had a front-row seat to Cheyenne and Zach's milestones.

From finding out they were expecting to Cheyenne telling her ex Cory Wharton that she was pregnant, cameras captured it all. 

And for those wondering what Cheyenne and Cory's daughter Ryder thinks of Zach, all signs point to a young girl who totally approves.

"She liked him from the beginning," Cheyenne explained to E! News. "It's definitely become full circle just because Zach and I dated when I was pregnant with Ryder. Ryder is going to be four this year and now we're expecting a baby. It's definitely an overwhelming feeling sometimes."

Part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs Tuesday, April 27 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

For Real: The Story of Reality TV premieres Monday, May 9 at 8:05 p.m., only on E!

Top Stories

1

University of Kentucky Basketball Star Terrence Clarke Dead at 19

2

See All the Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3
Update

Oscars 2021 Winners: The Complete List

4

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged to Zach Davis

5

Zendaya's Fashion at the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet Was Worth the Wait