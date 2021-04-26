Zendaya's Head-Turning Arrival on the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet Was Well Worth the Wait

Red carpet royalty!
Zendaya showed up and showed out at the 2021 Oscars with a remarkable fashion moment on Sunday, April 25. Of course, the Euphoria actress is known for wearing jaw-dropping ensembles, and her latest look is no different.
Before the event kicked off, the 24-year-old star dazzled from head-to-toe wearing a bright and bold yellow Valentino design, which featured a fun and flirty midriff cut-out, a thigh-high slit and a floor-length train.
The Malcolm & Marie star paired her eye-catching gown with a matching face mask and sunny yellow platform heels by Jimmy Choo. Moreover, she was decked out in Bvlgari diamond jewelry pieces, wearing drop earrings, statement-making necklaces and a massive ring that totaled 183.3 carats and is valued at—wait for it—over $6 million.
It was a most certainly a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days style moment!
Her go-to stylist, Law Roach, is the mastermind behind her Oscars look. What's more? The celebrity stylist shared a behind-the-scenes moment of the star getting her finishing touches before she graced the red carpet.
As for Zendaya's glam? It was just as swoon-worthy as her fashion moment, as she styled her long hair in effortless loose waves (which she parted in the middle).
Her beauty look was fresh and elegant with her soft pink eye makeup and barely-there lipstick. Of course, her makeup was courtesy of Lancôme—which isn't surprising considering she's an ambassador for the brand.
In recent months, the former Disney Channel star has been taking awards season by storm.
Just last month, she earned the prestigious SeeHer Award at the 2021 Critics' Choice.
"I'm going to start by saying thank you so much to John David Washington," she began her speech, shouting out her Malcolm & Marie co-star, adding, "Thank you to the Critics' Choice Association for this incredible honor and SeeHer. This means so much to me. As I was thinking of things to say, the only real thing I can think of is, is gratitude."
"This word kind of keeps coming to my mind," she continued, "especially with the year that everyone has had...to continue to be grateful for every single moment—big and small—to be grateful for the people in our world and in our life that make the work we do possible, to continue to make sure we hold on to our loved ones a little bit tighter, make sure we call them to acknowledge them and tell them we love them."
Before signing off, she honored those who've "paved the way" for her and others in the industry. As she put things, "This is very, very special...And not to reuse the word but I am incredibly grateful for this moment."