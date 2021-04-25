Riz Ahmed Shares Swoon-Worthy Moment With New Wife During Their Oscars Red Carpet Debut

Weitere : Oscars 2021 Noms: Carey Mulligan, Riz Ahmed & More British Stars

Could Riz Ahmed be any more perfect?!

The Sound of Metal star and his new wife Fatima Farheen Mirza made their red carpet debut together at tonight, Apr. 25's 2021 Oscars looking so in love. The couple even shared a swoon-worthy moment during E!'s live red carpet show when a beaming Ahmed was caught fixing Mirza's hair as they posed for pictures.

The hunky star made sure his wife looked picture perfect for the paparazzi while tending to her glam locks, proving he couldn't be a better award show date (or husband for that matter).

Ahmed, who is nominated for Lead Actor, looked dashing an all black Prada suit with a collared shirt and formal cumber bun. His other half wowed in a long-sleeved teal dress with her hair slicked back (thanks to, Riz!).

Ahmed revealed that he secretly tied the know during a podcast interview in January 2021.