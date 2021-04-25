Nominee Andra Day Is Already Golden in Her Precious (as in Metal) 2021 Oscars Look

Weitere : Why Andra Day Initially Turned Down the Role of Billie Holiday

Andra Day may have only recently leaned into acting, but she certainly knows how to dress the part.

The Best Actress nominee for The United States v. Billie Holiday showed up at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday clad in top-to-bottom gold, a custom metal (that's right, metal) creation by Vera Wang that required a welder along with a tailor.

So, her look accented with more than $2 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewels, Day was already perfectly statuesque making her way down that red carpet—quite the change from emotionally delivering her acceptance speech via Zoom when she won a Golden Globe for her riveting performance as Holiday, her first-ever lead role.

One that, as she has said, she really did not want at first.