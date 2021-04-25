Minari Star Yuh-Jung Youn Confirms Her Real Grandson Has Never Given Her a Cup of "Mountain Dew"

Weitere : Favorite Moments From the Oscars

Sometimes, luckily, real life does not imitate art.

Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn hit the Oscars red carpet ahead on Sunday alongside her on-screen daughter Han Ye-ri, and when E!'s Giuliana Rancic asked if she was similar to her character, she made it clear that there are two specific ways in which she is certainly not.

"Well, actually I'm not living with my grandson. That's the difference between movie and this," she said. "And then, well, I'm sure my grandson will not give me that Mountain Dew."

The "Mountain Dew" given to Youn's character in the movie is not actually Mountain Dew at all, so that's really great to hear.

Questionable beverages aside, Youn is thrilled to be recognized at the Academy Awards, even if she's not quite used to the American attention.

"Everyone all over the world knows about the Oscars, so as a Korean, as an Asian woman—I think in Korea, I'm the first nominee for the Oscars, so it's a very historical moment for us," she said. "So of course we are very excited, and it's very strange to me, actually."