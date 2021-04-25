Katie Thurston Gets Candid in First The Bachelorette Season 17 Promo

Weitere : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

Ready, boys? Here we go again!

The first promo for the upcoming 17th season of The Bachelorette, starring Katie Thurston, was released on Sunday, April 25.

"I don't regret being myself," the 30-year-old brunette bank marketing manager, who is from Massachusetts, says in the video. "I know what I deserve."

Katie recently competed on the 25th season of The Bachelor, which featured Matt James. Clips of herself from the show were shown in the new promo.

"I am who I am," she says in the video. "I want to meet someone who knows who they are. My person is still out there."

The promo also shows Katie after a full Bachelorette makeover, looking glamorous in a strapless, embellished lavender gown with a full skirt as she walks along a path of red rose petals.

Katie's casting on The Bachelorette was announced in March. ABC later gave fans "an early look" at the 34 men "who may be" on the upcoming season.