Hailey Bieber's Latest Fashion Moment Redefines Spring Style

Hailey Bieber is turning up the heat this spring!

The supermodel dropped jaws in a sizzling ensemble during a late-night outing on Friday, April 23. The 24-year-old star most certainly dressed to kill while being spotted at the restaurant hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

During her outing, Hailey stunned in a simple, yet striking all-black leather outfit that proved you can still rock edgy attire in spring.

She wore a tank top with knotted straps that perfectly matched her loose-fitted pants and pumps. Giving her head-to-toe leather ensemble a pop of pizzazz, she carried a zebra-printed handbag and tied her look together with chunky silver hoop earrings.

And luckily, the star's stylist Maeve Reilly shared all of the fun fashion details on Instagram.

"@haileybieber in @petarpetrovofficial," the fashion expert wrote on Saturday, April 24. "Top @the_attico Pants @casadeiofficial Pumps @the.peterdo Earrings #ProudStylist Glam @adamburrell @amandaleehair."