Sadie Robertson Shares a Sweet Pregnancy Update: Her Baby’s Name

A name as sweet as honey!

Sadie Robertson, who is expecting her first child with her husband Christian Huff, shared an exciting pregnancy journey update. On Friday, April 23, the Duck Dynasty star announced the moniker she and Christian have chosen for their baby girl: Honey James Huff.

"Going ahead and telling the world our sweet babies name because i would rather y'all hear it from me and christian then things going around," the reality TV personality began her Instagram caption. "this little girl and her name already mean the world to us."

The 23-year-old star explained the special meaning behind her little one's name and quoted the Bible passage Proverbs‬ ‭16:24‬.

"Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body," she wrote, adding, "I've always loved this verse. Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It's a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component."