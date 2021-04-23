Spencer Pratt Claps Back at Sister Stephanie for Body Shaming Heidi Montag

Weitere : Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Patridge & Heidi Montag Talk Lauren Conrad

There's new beef between the Pratt siblings, though it's anyone's guess as to why.

On April 23, Made in Chelsea and The Hills alum Stephanie Pratt took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of Heidi Montag, who is married to her brother Spencer Pratt, wearing a bikini at the beach. She captioned the photo, "Yay Heidi's pregnant! I hope she has a little girl this time. Cute bump."

Except, Heidi isn't pregnant...and instead of a well-meaning congratulations, the post is seemingly a dig at her sister-in-law's body. Stephanie also came for her brother: She captioned a second picture of Spencer at the beach, "I wonder what my brother is having."

Heidi and Spencer's followers were confused why Stephanie, who Spencer has had tensions with before on The Hills, would share this "pregnancy" news.

"Stephanie just posted ur pregnant but I don't see that u posted it," a follower wrote in the comments section of on a new Instagram post Heidi shared. "Wtf I hope she's not revealing it for u."

Spencer replied, "Heidi is not pregnant. Just being body shamed."