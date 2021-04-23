Ben Barnes Has Some Advice If You Want to Pretend to Be Shadow & Bone's Darkling

If you want to know what it feels like to be a shadowy dark wizard, just get yourself a clapper.

In Netflix's Shadow & Bone, which premiered Friday, Ben Barnes plays a General Kirigan, Shadow Summoner and leader of the Grisha. If that doesn't make any sense to you, you clearly have not yet ventured into the world of the Grishaverse, the world created by author Leigh Bardugo in the Shadow & Bone book series. But that's fine, because the show literally just premiered, and you don't need to know any of that to enjoy this video of stars Barnes, Jessie Mei Li and Archie Renaux.

All that you do need to know is that the show is filled with magic and, as its title promises, shadows, and that means there are a lot of both CGI and practical effects following many of the characters around. Barnes' character is particularly shadowy, and the way he's often surrounded by creepy darkness is quite an impressive thing, on screen.

But it's not quite as impressive as the powers of some of the other Grisha (the name for the people with powers), and it left Barnes a little jealous.