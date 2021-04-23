Tiger Woods Seen for the First Time With His "Faithful Rehab Partner" After Car Crash

Weitere : Tiger Woods' Cause of SUV Crash Revealed

Tiger Woods is getting back on the golf course with a little help from his furry friend.

On Friday, April 23, the pro athlete revealed the first photo of himself since his car crash exactly two months ago.

Tiger, 45, was all smiles as he posed outside on his own golf course, wearing a boot on one leg and walking with crutches. Beside him was Bugs, his trusty Border Collie and Springer Spaniel mix.

He captioned the pic, "My course is coming along faster than I am. But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend."

His family welcomed Bugs to their "pack" for Christmas in 2015.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner was hospitalized on Feb. 23 due to a car crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, outside of Los Angeles. He was recovering from back surgery when he was involved in the single-car crash while he was at the wheel.