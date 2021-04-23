OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

You Season 3 Is Coming Soon and It's Going to Be "F--king Bonkers"

You showrunner Sera Gamble shared some updates on the Netflix drama as production comes to an end on season three.

The wait for You season three continues, but there is some very good news. 

Recently, Netflix execs shared that they expect new episodes of the popular drama to arrive before the end of 2021. That's not exactly soon, but it is sooner than, for instance, any time in 2022. Then, on Friday, showrunner Sera Gamble offered a few more details on Twitter. She revealed that it was the last day of shooting season three, and she had some serious and rightfully earned bragging to do about how well the production handled the pandemic, with not a single outbreak or positive case on set. 

She gushed for a few threaded tweets about how hard the cast and crew "worked very hard" to make the best show they could while staying as safe as possible, even during "a significant and scary surge" in L.A. 

Then, she ended her thread with just a little tidbit about what this well-run production actually produced. 

"Also, the episodes are f--king bonkers and the performances are insanely good," she wrote. "That's all I'll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season." 

She didn't say a lot, but she did say something

Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

At this point, we'll take anything anyone wants to tell us about our favorite stalker/murderer, his psychopath girlfriend and their new baby. 

Everything else we know is below, so scroll down and get the popcorn ready.

Netflix
Suburban Joe

Before You was officially picked up for a third season, showrunner Sera Gamble told THR that they wanted to do each season in a different place—season one in New York, season two in LA and season three is headed to the suburbs. 

"We are evoking where we would like to go, which is to a much more suburban, insular world where Joe would be a complete fish out of water," she said. "And now Love occupies a very different place because she is the mother of his child but also not the woman he thought she was." 

Joe's about to be a suburban dad and to that we say...LOL. 

Netflix
The Neighbor

In the last moments of season two, Joe became infatuated with the neighbor. Her face was never shown, but she's totally Joe's type: mysterious and into books. Gamble told THR that the scene was all to show that Joe hadn't really changed.

"I think to me, the most important thing about that last scene is just it is confirmation that Joe is still Joe in a way that's not going to be great for Joe," she said. "That he has not learned that he cannot just keep looking for the next person to attach his hopes and dreams to that way. It seems clear that he's falling into some version of that same pattern. I can't say that we know exactly what a season three would be, but I can say things won't go well for Joe." 

In a video for TV Guide in September, Gamble said there's "lots to come" with that neighbor. Penn Badgley also confirmed to Bustle that the neighbor is "definitely not his mom," in case you were subscribing to that theory.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Michaela McManus as Natalie (the Neighbor)

Natalie is Joe's next door neighbor and the subject of his growing fascination. Married to a powerful man, Natalie is a professional and social success. But she sees through the shallow, Stepford-esque vibe that surrounds her, and beneath her wry exterior, she leads a secret life—one that Joe is willing to work hard to learn more about.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Tati Gabrielle as Marienne

Marienne is a smart, no-nonsense librarian who doesn't let much get by her. She lives in Joe and Love's neighborhood and is a keen observer of the neighborhood's denizens, too savvy in the ways of the real world to be taken in by patrons' privilege and oblivious entitlement. Beneath her practical, buttoned-up exterior, Marienne is hiding personal struggles that continue to set her back, hard as she tries to create a better life for herself and her young child.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Dylan Arnold as Theo

Dylan Arnold plays Theo, a college student with a strained and complicated relationship with his stepfather. Theo is wise and perceptive, but vulnerable and troubled, with a propensity to get tangled up in his loved ones' problems and to drown his own in controlled substances and dangerous behavior.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images, CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Chris O'Shea and Bryan Safi as Andrew and Jackson

Chris O'Shea plays Andrew, an adoring member of Sherry's cliquish inner circle. A fit stay-at-home dad, Andrew is dependably tuned in to the latest town gossip.

Bryan Safi plays Jackson, Andrew's wry husband. They have an enviable, loving marriage. Despite Jackson's high-powered job as a tech attorney, he's managed to stay humble.

Shannon Chan-Kent instagram, Ethan Miller/FilmMagic
Shannon Chan-Kent and Christopher Sean as Kiki and Brandon

Shannon Chan-Kent plays Kiki, a devoted member of Sherry's cliquish "mean girl" friend group. Kiki is a wife, mother and life coach who enjoys a life of entitlement, frequenting mid-day fitness classes and enjoying lengthy gossip sessions at the local cafe.

Christopher Sean plays Kiki's husband Brandon, a stay-at-home dad who struck it rich in his mid '20s as a tech investor. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Mackenzie Astin and Ayelet Zurer as Gil and Chandra

Mackenzie Astin plays Gil, a mild-mannered geology professor who is thoughtful, friendly and genuinely good-hearted if a bit vanilla and naive.

Ayelet Zurer plays Dr. Chandra, a chic, brusque, but extremely seasoned couple's therapist who has every intention of getting to the bottom of her patients' issues.

Walter McBride/Getty Images
Ben Mehl as Dante

Ben Mehl plays Dante, a librarian who retains his wit and equanimity no matter what the day brings. A veteran whose eyesight was damaged, Dante is a dedicated family man with a husband and two stepchildren who longs to expand his family, and delights in helping his friends with their children.

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images
Jack Fisher as Young Joe

Jack Fisher will play young Joe Goldberg in flashbacks to a Boy's Home where he is bullied mercilessly. Young Joe is sensitive and vulnerable to influence. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Travis Van Winkle as Cary

Travis Van Winkle plays Cary, a wealthy, charismatic, and self-proclaimed "Master of Self-Optimization" who runs his own supplement company and invites Joe into his inner circle.

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images
Shalita Grant as Sherry

Shalita Grant plays Sherry, a locally famous "Momfluencer" who is warm and down to earth, but that's just a put-upon act for her social media followers. The original "mean girl," she's threatened by Love and only pretends to welcome her into her wealthy and elitist social circle. But underneath her insecurity, there's a pragmatic, loyal person who could turn out to be a true friend.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Scott Speedman as Matthew

Scott Speedman will play Matthew, a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, at times mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn, all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Scott Michael Foster as Ryan

Foster recurs Ryan, a local TV reporter and well-liked single dad who has overcome a history of addiction. Ryan has secrets, including a controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him and anyone who gets in his way.

Netflix
All of These People Are Still Alive

Unless Love has completely abandoned all her friends in her new life with Joe, any of them could easily return. Sunrise (Melanie Field), Lucy (Marielle Scott) and Gabe (Charlie Barnett) all survived the carnage of season two. Ellie (Jenna Ortega) is also still alive. Gamble told THR that anyone is fair game.

"Part of the fun of Joe is that he is not very good at doing bad things," she said. "He doesn't plan them well. He doesn't execute them perfectly like a mastermind. And so there is always the worry that things from his past are going to catch up with him. What's great about that is it creates a landscape for the show where you do get to revisit your favorite characters moving forward. Ellie is still in Joe's life. He's sending her money. She hates him, but he is sending her money. So that door remains open for us. And as you saw in season two, I mean Beck was dead and she came back. One of my favorite things to do is bring back a dead person to haunt you. So the door is wide open for everybody's favorite characters." 

The first two seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix.

