Caitlyn Jenner Announces Run for Governor of California

The rumors are true: Caitlyn Jenner plans to run for governor of California.

The 71-year-old, a longtime Republican, former Olympian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and transgender rights activist, announced on her Instagram page on Friday, April 23 that she has filed paperwork to run for the position. In her post, which comes amid months of rumors, she urged people to donate to her political campaign.

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years," she said in a statement. "I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

The news comes amid more than year-long push by Republican and other conservative activists for a recall election to replace Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom. Organizers have gathered more than 2 million voter signatures in petitions ahead of an April 29 deadline to meet a 1.4 million signature threshold for qualification for a recall election, according to Sacramento's NBC affiliate KCRA.