Simone Biles Breaks Down Her Jaw-Dropping Olympic Training Schedule

Who needs a trainer when you can follow at least a fraction of Simone Biles' schedule?

During a virtual appearance on the April 22 episode of The Tonight Show, the four-time gold medal gymnast broke down exactly what it takes to prep for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics—and the schedule is enough to make any fitness guru sweat.

"I train seven hours a day, I do have Sundays off," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "So, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday I train twice a day. And then Thursday and Saturday I train once a day."

Earlier this year, Simone shared why she felt "called to return" to this year's Olympics, stating, "I knew I had more to give to the sport for myself and I felt like I had a purpose."

Even more of the physical aspects of her training preparation are showcased in the star's upcoming Facebook Watch docuseries, Simone vs Myself, which is set to premiere in summer 2021.

