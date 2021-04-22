Tidying Up’s Marie Kondo Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Weitere : 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Netflix's "The Circle"

Marie Kondo's new baby certainly sparks joy.

The Tidying Up star and organizing expert took to Instagram on April 22 to share that she had welcomed her third baby. Marie posted a photo of herself holding her little one, along with the caption, "It's a boy! I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family. We are all doing well. Now comes the fun part -- spending this special time with our little guy."

Marie's followers gushed over the baby in the comments section. One wrote, "Awww congratulations! He'll have two amazing. If sister to help guide him!" Another added, "Congratulations! What a wonderful spark of JOY," referring to Marie's famous tidying strategy KonMari, which says should only keep an item in their home that "sparks joy."

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up author, who is married to Takumi Kawahara, the CEO of KonMari Media Inc., announced she was welcoming another child in January.