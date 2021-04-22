Prince Louis Is All Smiles on First Day of Nursery School in 3rd Birthday Portrait

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son Prince Louis is all grown up and starting school!

Preschool, that is. In honor of his third birthday on Friday, April 23, the couple has released on Instagram an official photo of the child, the youngest of their three kids. In the pic, Louis is seen smiling while sitting on a red balance bike and bears a striking resemblance to his older brother Prince George, 7. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child wears a navy sweater over a navy and white striped collar shirt, light blue shorts and navy and white sneakers, as well as a blue backpack.

Kate herself took the picture at their Kensington Palace home on Wednesday, April 21, shortly before Louis left for his first day of preschool at Willcocks Nursery School in London.

Louis' sister Princess Charlotte, now 5, attended the facility in early 2018. In fall 2019, she joined George at Thomas's Battersea, a preparatory school in London. Previously, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child attended nursery school at Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, England.

Both George and Charlotte began nursery school earlier, at age 2. Last year, Kate, who has often photographed the family for official portraits, and William homeschooled the two kids at the family's second home in Norfolk, Amner Hall, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Cambridges recently returned to London and the couple's two older kids resumed classes at their school in March after lockdown measures were eased.