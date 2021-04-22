YouTuber Jeff Wittek Shares Shocking Details on How David Dobrik Caused His Near-Fatal Accident

Jeff Wittek doesn't want you to try this at home.
Last summer, the YouTuber confirmed to his fans that he suffered serious injuries after getting into an accident. While the 30-year-old vlogger has refrained from sharing details about the day, that's all changing now.
In a new docu-series on YouTube called Don't Try This At Home, Jeff is revealing new details about what caused damage to his face and skull.
In episode two—titled "How I Broke My Face"—Jeff explained that he was trying to make a funny video with a group of vloggers. At one point, the group decided to place an excavator vehicle in a lake and swing people around from a rope.
According to Jeff, David Dobrik was driving the excavator when it was his turn to participate. What came next was an accident he won't forget.
"I just jumped out of a plane 20 times. What's the worst that could happen if I swing from a rope over a one-foot-deep lake?" Jeff explained in the video, released April 21. "And yah, I didn't know I was going to go that fast so I grabbed the f--king rope and I tried to make a goddamn funny video for people but this is where I made a mistake. I forgot the biggest f--king idiot I know was driving it."
Distressing footage, which Jeff warned could be disturbing to some, was then shown including video of David driving the excavator. Other vloggers began to explain what happened next.
"The whole side of his face was just open," one onlooker shared in the video. Another friend added, "And nobody could do anything to stop it."
E! News has reached out to David and Jeff's teams for comment and has not heard back. Jeff is expected to release part three of his story on YouTube in the coming days.
Back in June, Jeff first alerted fans that he was sent to a hospital. "Sorry I haven't posted any new pics of the mullet this week," he wrote on Instagram. "I got in an accident and broke my face and skull in a few places. But I'm OK."
Jeff added, "I'm more alive than ever. I'll heal up good as new, and I'll get some new pics of that mullet up as soon as they can get me a blow dryer up to my hospital room."