21 Clean, Eco-Friendly Face & Skincare Masks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
While you're diving deep into self-care, we'd like to offer some suggestions to help you along. Specifically, mask suggestions that are clean and green, and when possible, even good for the environment.
Sure, we mean face masks that are made with natural ingredients, plant-based goodness and other yummy things. We love overnight masks, hydrating masks, clarifying masks, and masks specifically made to prep your face for makeup the next day. But there's also masks for your lips, masks to help nourish your hair, and yes, even masks for your butt and underarms.
We've rounded up some of our faves below. Shop away, and get ready to glow!
FLAUNT BODY Ingrown Hair Mask 5 Pack
Use this mask on your legs, bikini area, underarms, or neck to reduce razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and redness. It's made with a plant-based formula with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.
Elina Organics Crushed Copper Purifying Mask
The Elina Organics Crushed Copper Purifying Mask won the 2021 Aestheticians' Choice Award for the best clay mask. It purifies with copper powder to renew your skin. It also rebuilds and firms by stimulating the regeneration of proteins. Activated charcoal and kaolin clay work together to draw out impurities and toxins from the pores.
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask
This overnight mask is made from a blend of herbs, minerals, a moisturizing humectant, and a probiotic ferment. Use this before bed to wake up with improved skin texture, radiance, and a soft glow.
andLAB Hydrating Face Mask
Moisturize and relieve your skin with this sheet mask from andLAB made from clean ingredients that are all EWG Grade. It's even great for acne-prone skin and sensitive skin.
Fourth Ray Beauty Soak It Up Hydrating Hyaluronic Mask
Hydrate thirsty skin with this potent combo of hyaluronic acid, marine algae, aloe, and vitamin E, turning your face from dry and sluggish into rejuvenated and revived. Plus, this formula is cruelty free, made without parabens and gluten, vegan, dermatologist tested and safe for all skin types.
Nooni Applebutter Overnight Lip Mask
Give your lips a little extra love with this overnight lip mask treatment, designed to repair dry, cracked lips with a host of amazing ingredients like Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) derived from Apple Water to exfoliate, mint extract to soothe, a botanical oil blend to lock in moisture, and shea butter to nourish lips. It's also free of mineral oil and petroleum.
Lapcos Variety 5 Derma Care Mask Set
Why get just one mask when you could get five? This collection from beloved k-beauty brand Lapcos features five sheet masks that address different skincare concerns. Tea tree calms sensitive skin, hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates, multi-vitamin brightens and revitalizes dull complexions, propolis nourishes skin for better elasticity, and ceramide help repair your skin's natural barrier.
bioClarity Clarifying Face Mask
If you have oily, combination or acne-prone skin, this may be the mask for you. Its ingredients include antimicrobial micro-silver and refining witch hazel, which helps to even tone and texture while shrinking pores, while leafborn Floralux rejuvenates tired skin and gentle oat kernel calms any redness. Not only is it free from parabens, sulfates and pthalates, but it's also vegan and cruelty free.
Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask
Yes, this mask smells amazing. No, you can't eat it. But you can slather it all over your face and enjoy the benefits of its honey blend, which offers humectant properties, glycerin to attract moisture to skin, and B vitamins that renew and smooth dry skin. Get ready for skin that glows! Plus, it's cruelty-free and comes in recyclable packaging.
Summer Fridays Overtime Mask
These days, we're all stressed and working hard and binge-watching our hearts out. Thankfully, Summer Fridays is here to save the day... or at least our skin, with this mask. It's a clarifying mask that's good for every skin type, calling on vitamin-packed pumpkin and exfoliating apricot seed powder to polish away dead cells and leave behind luminous skin. And it's free of fragrance, silicone and gluten, while being vegan and cruelty-free.
Playa Healing Hair Masque
While you're masking your face (and other body parts), how about a mask for your hair? Use it once a week to purify and treat your scalp while nourishing tired tresses. Kaolin clay decongests and balances the scalp, while amla oil strengthens strands down to the root, preventing pigment loss and premature graying. It's also vegan, cruelty free and gluten free, and comes in recyclable packaging.
Milani Green Goddess Sleeping Mask + Primer
Vegan and cruelty free, this whipped mask says it can transform your skin. How? It deeply hydrates skin overnight so it's ready for your makeup application the next day, made with ultra-nourishing organic cannabis sativa seed oil, hyaluronic acid and vegan squalene to make you glow. And it all happens while you sleep. Score!
Sukin Super Greens Detoxifying Clay Masque
Sometimes you've just gotta get the guck out, and this mask will do exactly that. Kale, spirulina and parsley combine with clay to draw impurities out of skin, leaving your face soft and nourished. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty free, made with natural ingredients, available in recyclable packaging, and even carbon neutral.
bioClarity Brightening Face Mask
If you can't put a little pep in your step right now, start with brightening your face! Vegan, cruelty free, non-toxic and made with plant-based ingredients, this clay mask exfoliates, brightens, and moisturizes your skin with ingredients such as pineapple, fine coconut shell granules, apple, and avocado. Meanwhile, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid combine to give you That Glow.
Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask
Here's what's not in these eye masks: parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil, and plastics. Here's what is in these eye masks: plant-based goodness like marine plant extracts and vitamin C to give your under eye area a little love and support by helping to brighten and boost hydration. Don't blame us if you get hooked and make it your weekly ritual.
One Love Organics Love + Charcoal Masque
Certified organic and cruelty free while also being vegan and natural, you'll want this mask if you're looking for something to clarify your complexion and boost your skin's resilience. Activated charcoal draws out dirt, while rose clay absorbs it. Then, alpine rose boosts the skin's natural defenses, and organic aloe vera and cupuacu butter smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Cosrx Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask
Go to work on your skin while you snooze with this mask, and wake up with the skin of your dreams. How? A lightweight and nourishing niacinamide formula alleviates breakouts, dryness and oiliness, while rice extract softens skin and smooths texture, and panthenol moisturizes, soothes and heals.
Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask
Get plump, hydrated, bright skin overnight thanks to a whole host of amazing ingredients that are vegan, cruelty free and gluten free. There's antioxidant-dense maqui, which defends skin against oxidative stress. Then there's squalane, which imics your skin's natural oils to boost hydration. Lastly, vitamin C brightens any pigmentation or dark spots... and this all happens while you sleep!
Bawdy Shake It Marine Algae Butt Mask
So it has come to this: we're recommending a butt mask. But (butt?) hear us out, because there's actually some good beauty (booty?) benefits in this oddball skin treat. Plant-based collagen and marine algae combine to firm, tone and contour your behind, all in just 10 minutes. Look, we're not saying it's going to perform miracles, but (butt?) why not give a little extra care to your caboose in these trying times? Couldn't hurt.
Check out our favorite sustainable beauty brands to support on Earth Day (and every day).
—Originally published on April 2, 2020, at 5 a.m. PT