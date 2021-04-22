Why Anderson Cooper Isn’t A Major Fan of Andy Cohen’s Hand-Me-Downs for Son Wyatt

Weitere : Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Baby Boy

When it comes to getting hand-me-downs or even "Ben-me-downs" from friend Andy Cohen's son, host Anderson Cooper jokingly revealed that they may not exactly be his son's style.

During an appearance on an April 21 episode of Live! with Kelly and Ryan, the CNN news anchor chatted about his son, 11-month-old Wyatt, and Cohen's son, Benjiman, 2, easily becoming the best of friends. However, there's one thing they don't share: sense of style.

The two television hosts also enjoy a close friendship, and had their sons just over a year apart. Andy welcomed his son, Ben, on February 4, 2019 via surrogate and Anderson welcomed son Wyatt on April 27, 2020, also via surrogate. Because they're so close in age, hand-me-downs between the two made all the more sense.

But, when it comes to said clothes, Anderson had a humorous description about the style not exactly being what matches Wyatt's "vibe at the moment." The 53-year-old host joked, "A lot of the clothes that Andy gets has a lot of razz-ma-tazz."