Katharine McPhee Proves Baby Rennie Is Never Alone in His Crib With Precious Nursery Photos

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have plenty of assistance in keeping baby Rennie company.

The new mom took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 21 to share a number of sweet photos showing off their baby boy's nursery. Rennie, who joined the world on Feb. 22, was not included in the shots, although the images featured many of his stuffed-animals pals.

The first photo showed the crib filled with such plush critters as a cow, dog, sheep and raccoon, while a giraffe's head peered over the side from the floor. The pic also showed the child's cute wallpaper featuring an old-timey plane, while a pillow in the crib was inscribed with "Rennie David Foster 2.22.21" and also had a sheep stitched onto it.

A second pic offered a view of the other side of the crib, and this perspective revealed even more furry friends. In this shot, a lion, tiny giraffe and large blanket-style bear are all ready to hang out with their new bestie. This vantage point also showed off more of the wallpaper, which depicted a number of hot air balloons.