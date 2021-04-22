Sofia Richie Narrowly Avoids "Very Awkward" Run-In With Scott Disick's Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Weitere : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Are Getting Serious!

Sofia Richie is just trying to get her sweat on in peace.

But she nearly encountered her ex Scott Disick's current girlfriend Amelia Hamlin when she went to celebrity hot-spot Forma Pilates on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 21. An eyewitness tells E! News they saw Sofia enter the intimate studio for her session, before returning to her car after just a few minutes.

A source exclusively explains to E! News that, rather than rub elbows with the model, she decided to skip her workout.

"It was a very awkward situation for Sofia and she didn't know Amelia was also going to be taking class at the same time," the insider explains. "She just wanted to avoid the situation all together so that's why she left."

Shortly after Sofia's swift departure, Amelia arrived in an all-beige ensemble and Yeezy slides.

The source adds, "Sofia has been going to Forma Pilates longer than Amelia and didn't think they would have any run-in issues." (According to Vogue, Sofia's been taking the class since at least 2019.)