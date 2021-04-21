Zendaya, Beyoncé and More Celebrities Mourn Death of Ma’Khia Bryant After Police Shooting

Shortly a jury convicted Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges over the death of George Floyd, news of a police shooting in Columbus, Ohio shook the world.

Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, was killed on April 20 after being shot by a police officer. According to the police, the teen had allegedly threatened two girls with a knife. A video, released Tuesday night, shows an officer yelling at Bryant to "get down" before firing several shots.

Mayor of Columbus Andrew Ginther wrote in two tweets, "This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible. BCI is on the scene conducting an independent investigation as they do with all CPD-involved shootings. We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available. I'm asking for residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts."

Ned Pettus Jr., public safety director of Columbus, said during a news conference, "No matter what the circumstances, that family is in agony and they are in my prayers. They deserve answers. Our city deserves answers. I want answers, but fast, quick answers cannot come at the cost of accurate answers."