Curtis Stone Shares His Tasty Must-Have Items for Brunch

What do you and award-winning chef and restaurateur Curtis Stone have in common? You both love brunch!

"It's a meal where you can accommodate those who veer toward both the sweet and the savory," he told E! News. We'll raise our mimosa to that.

The chef, who recently partnered with Wolferman's Bakery, went on to 'dish' out his tips for making brunch special. As he explained, "We keep a small garden at home and it's fun to send the boys out with a bowl to collect fresh berries to serve with our favorite breakfast dishes." He also recommends fresh juice and upgrading aesthetics by using linen napkins and nice cutlery. After all, it's the most important meal of the day.

Whether you're craving Smashed Avocado Toast or Mini-Citrus Bostock Bites, we spoke to Curtis in honor of National English Muffin Day to get his tips on how to elevate your brunch from blah to boujee. Keep scrolling for his tasty picks!