What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 24-25

Get ready to fight this weekend.
Two highly anticipated supernatural showdowns are finally making their debuts, with HBO Max unleashing its Mortal Kombat remake, while Netflix's Shadow and Bone is bringing viewers into the magical world of a bestselling book series.
But if you are more of a lover than a fighter, we've also got some lighter options for you, including a fun Bravo binge that will have you craving summer and our newest guilty pleasure courtesy of Freeform.
Finally, we've also got you covered if you are ready for some glitz and glam, prepping you for Hollywood's biggest night of the year on Sunday.
Here's what to watch this weekend, April 24-25...
If You Grew Up Trying to Pull Off Fatality Finishers: More than 20 years after the 1995 adaptation of the iconic video game, Mortal Kombat is back in the fight. Starring Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks and Ludi Lin, director Simon McQuoid's take on the world fully embraces the mythology, giving fans the rivalries, fights (Scorpion v. Sub-Zero!)and R-rated action they want to see. (Where to Watch: In theaters and on HBO Max on April 23)
If You Love a Psychological Thriller But Also Can't Resist a Teen Drama: Freeform's juicy new series Cruel Summer delivers the best of both worlds when it comes to mystery and and more '90s trends than we can handle in one taut teen thriller. Set over three different summers in the mid-'90s, is all about unraveling what happened after the pretty and popular Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) mysteriously disappeared, seemingly replaced in the high school food chain by the former nerd, Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia). But what happens when Kate reappears...and claims Jeanette had a sinister role in her disappearance? We devoured the first two episodes faster than a package of Fruit Gushers after school back in the day. (Where to Watch: Freeform app)
If You Keep Up With Every Popular Netflix Release: Based on Leigh Bardugo's popular Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone is the streamer's latest can't-miss series that your timeline will be freaking out over come Monday morning. The fantasy adventure stars Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young and Archie Renaux as they navigate a world divided by a "massive barrier of perpetual darkness," per Netflix's description, with "thugs, thieves, assassins and saints" waging magical war. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Need a Breather From Watching The Office Over and Over: Listen, we always enjoy our time in Scranton, but may we interest you in a trip to Rutherford Falls? The timely new series follows two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call. Rutherford Falls, which was co-created by Helms and The Office's Mike Schur, will focus heavily on the town's Native American community as it grapples with its own history and a debate about moving a statue of one its historical figures.
In front and behind the camera, the comedy is a big breakthrough for Native representation in television: Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux) and Michael Greyeyes (Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation) star and there are five Native writers on staff, including Ornelas (Navajo), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire (Kanien'kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi'kmaq), Schmieding and Tazbah Chavez (Nüümü [Bishop Paiute Tribe], Diné [Navajo], San Carlos Apache). (Where to Watch: Peacock)
If You Recently Celebrated 4/20: Hey, no judgments here. In fact, we have a belated treat for you to munch on: Sasquatch, a three-part series that somehow smoothly blends the mythical and a murder mystery for quite the trip. Directed by Joshua Rofé, Sasquatch goes back to the '90s to investigate a triple-homicide that many believed could've been committed by the titular legend in a weed-growing community in the Pacific Northwest. (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You Think Summer Should Be Fun: Summer House's fifth season coming to a close? Not fun! Alas, all good things must come to an end and our favorite Bravo reality series (We said what we said, Housewives!) closed out their most dramatic season—an explosive fight, a post-break up PowerPoint presentation and sandwiches, oh my!—out east yet. If you've yet to book your stay in the share house, we very much recommend spending your weekend in the Hamptons, Loverboy drinks totally optional but recommended! (Where to Watch: Bravo TV App, past seasons on Peacock)
If You Are Looking For an Out of This World Escape: A three-person crew on a mission to Mars faces an impossible choice when an unplanned passenger jeopardizes the lives of everyone on in Stowaway. Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, the dream team we never knew we needed until right now, find themselves trapped in the small space, along with Lost's Daniel Dae Kim and Wynonna Earp's Shamier Anderson, the unexpected stowaway. Houston, we have some moral dilemmas! (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Want to Go to the Hottest Event of the Year From the Comfort of Your Own Couch: No formalwear is necessary for E!'s coverage of the 2021 Oscars. You're invited to our Brunch at the Oscars special followed by Live From E!: Oscars 2021, helmed by the iconic Giuliana Rancic. (Where to Watch: Coverage begins 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT this Sunday on E!)
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)